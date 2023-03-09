The VVD hopes that Wilfred Genee will return in his broadcast on Thursday evening to statements about Prime Minister Rutte, who is a guest on Monday evening. The presenter of Today Inside (VI) said on Wednesday that Rutte does not want to sit at the table if Groningers or benefit parents are invited. That turns out not to be entirely true. Everything can be brought to the table without restrictions, a spokesperson for the VI editorial said today.

