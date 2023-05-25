Coalition parties disagree again about the distribution law, Hague sources confirm after reporting News hour . The elaboration of this law to house asylum seekers fairly across the country was supposed to be sent to the House of Representatives by Wednesday at the latest, but that did not succeed. The VVD does not agree with the way in which municipalities should implement the law.

Because of this disagreement, the roundtable discussion about the distribution law, which was on the parliamentary agenda for Thursday morning, has been cancelled. In that meeting, municipalities, provinces, Refugee Work and the Council for Public Administration, among others, would tell the MPs what they think of the distribution law.

Under this law of State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Asylum Affairs, VVD), municipalities are obliged to take in (extra) asylum seekers if they do not do so voluntarily. For many years, not all municipalities have received asylum seekers. See also Hotel demands more than 23,000 euros – travelers are shocked

The bill is a hard-fought compromise between the coalition parties, with the VVD the longest and the most vehemently opposed. The liberals have particular difficulty with the coercive element in the law, which opponents also call the coercive law.

Read ohOK: Relief from the State Secretary about asylum reception will be short-lived.

Unchanged to Chamber

Prime Minister Mark Rutte had to intervene in a group meeting of the liberals to convince the group to vote for the compromise. Because the compromise was so difficult to come about, Van der Burg, after strong criticism from the Council of State, submitted the law unchanged to the House of Representatives.

Text continues below the photo.

Secretary of State Eric van der Burg. © Jeroen Meuwsen



A group of VVD members recently wrote in a letter that party leader Mark Rutte must keep his promise to limit the influx of (asylum) migrants. At the VVD congress in November, Rutte said that he would personally commit himself to this. Next Saturday, the VVD will address the asylum issue again at a conference. See also Ford F-150 Lightning - driving test and video

Van der Burg initially wanted the law to take effect last January. The House of Representatives and the Senate have yet to consider the law.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the House of Representatives. © ANP

