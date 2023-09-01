It’s election time so it’s time for free beer. Today the VVD: excise duty on petrol down and mileage allowance up!

The cabinet is demissionary, Mark R. is almost exiting and the elections are approaching. Time for all the presents and plans that should entice the voter to put the cross next to the desired name.

Today it is the VVD that promises mountains of gold. The draft election program of the party, which has really been allowed to help determine it for thirteen years, will do things completely differently.

Mobility

The former car party considers mobility important and has therefore devoted a large part of the program to mobility, BNR reports. First of all, extra investments in the maintenance and improvement of existing roads, tracks, tunnels and bridges.

In addition, electric driving must become more attractive to more people. But in such a way that the ordinary motorist is inconvenienced as little as possible. Yes, yes… The VVD has succeeded so well in the past thirteen years under the current visionary prime minister.

Less excise duty

Well then the announced free beer. The VVD is of the opinion that motorists who depend on a car for their work should certainly not pay more.

First of all, the excise duty on petrol must be reduced. It has been in the news a lot lately, but the VVD is suddenly very much in favor of permanently reducing excise duties.

So not up as of 1 January? Well, the elections are November 22, 2023, so there will be no cabinet before November 22, 2024, so we are betting that it will all just fall short, but well, the miracles are not over yet and perhaps the current House of Representatives will arrange it itself .

Travel allowance up

The discussion about the tax-free travel allowance has also been going on for more than four VVD cabinets, but now suddenly the “car party” announces that they want to index it as standard from now on. In addition, agreements must be made in every employment contract about the travel allowance. We are curious.

Rush hour tax

Then there is another issue on the plate of the caretaker cabinet led by the VVD. Rush hour tax on the train. The VVD led by Dilan Yesilgoz is also against that. road pricing Pay according to use is included in the draft of the election programme. BUT, the tax on the car will not be increased.

The latter seems to us to be a rather bold statement. Especially if there are going to be different rates for fuels, times and routes, as is currently the plan. In short, no one can say anything about that. Or the VVD of 2023 wants to throw all the plans of the VVD of 2022 in the trash and start all over again. That is of course also possible.

Plans of the previous election programme

What about the plans for the elections in 2021? And what came of that? The old program can still be found at the website of the VVDso our research editors dug into it.

In 2021, the VVD planned a vignette system so that foreign drivers will pay for the Dutch roads. Not allowed by the EU, because everyone is equal, but still a nice plan. Did not succeed.

Also in the program at the time, personal license plates against payment and prison sentences for drink and drug drivers. No community service. recidivism? Lost driver’s license for life.

Elections 2023

Just a few more things before this election. The VVD wants the maximum speed on the highways to be 130 kilometers per hour everywhere at night. During the day, the speed limit must be aligned with safety and environmental standards (including nitrogen). Ideally also 130 during the day, but only if the nitrogen room is available. Otherwise, the VVD prefers to build houses. Build build build.

Then it says again that people who make mistakes in traffic again and again should get a lifelong driving ban. It is impossible for victims and surviving relatives to receive life sentences and perpetrators to walk out of the courtroom whistling.

Boas and hard punishment

Police and more blue on the street has been in all election programs for decades, but those agents are all doing administration at the office or picking climate activists off the A12. So the Boas should be given more options to issue fines based on license plate. The fines for serious violations must also be increased and the alcolock must be returned.

More speed cameras

One more then. Speed ​​controls are there for road safety and not for the treasury. The VVD wants to increase road safety through more 30-kilometre zones and more speed cameras. Which in turn brings more money to the treasury. But that’s not important.

Well, nice plans everyone. We live in a coalition country, so if Timmerfrans has to form a coalition with Dilan after the elections, we fear that the mobility section from the VVD program will be professionally shredded. We will see.

This article VVD: excise duty down and mileage allowance up! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#VVD #excise #duty #mileage #allowance