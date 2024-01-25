Against all expectations, VVD Crown Prince Klaas Dijkhoff left the Binnenhof three years ago. Mark Rutte's dream successor chose fatherhood over party leadership and returned to his family in Breda, where he runs a consultancy firm. But thanks to Bavaria, Dijkhoff was still crowned this week. The former politician has been appearing with a beer cap on his head since Thursday in an advertisement for the Brabant beer breweryj.

The commercial refers to the fictional newspaper Hague kwats to the fuss surrounding last year's carnival celebration. Because the 2024 edition would coincide with the advancement test, the new Cito test, Education Minister Dennis Wiersma (VVD) suggested last year that carnival should be moved. That was a sore leg for the Brabant schools, and that is why they are now given an extra week for the test, to prevent overlap with carnival.

To prevent this kind of political fuss, Dijkhoff is introduced in the commercial as a “Trojan horse for the lobby”: an “infiltrator at the Binnenhof dressed as a politician”. With one clear task: “I am going to save the party of all parties from all the political fuss there.”

Dijkhoff also shared the video himself on his social media channels, with a festive emoji and the triumphant text: “In some things we will never really understand each other… That's why, as far as I'm concerned, we're pulling up the bridge and celebrating carnival for a week without the Hague hassle!”

Active as a political analyst

To prevent conflicts of interest, former ministers are not allowed to lobby in the area where he or she was administratively active. There are no rules or prohibitions for advertising appearances. Yet Dijkhoff's appearance in the commercial on Thursday raised questions and discomfort: is he suggesting that as an ex-politician he still gets things done in The Hague?

Dijkhoff himself seems not to be aware of any harm. “I'm an ex-politician, right,” he says about his actions against it A.D. “I am still a member of the VVD, but carnival has nothing to do with politics and politics should not interfere with my carnival.”

Dijkhoff left politics in The Hague in 2021. But he does not remain completely aloof. In the podcast Dijkhoff and Segers he comments on Dutch politics every week, together with former Christian Union leader Gert-Jan Segers. In the last episode, the subject of lobbyism was discussed, following Segers' television appearance as a former politician and also strategic advisor for OTTO Work Force. “I don't lobby myself, my company doesn't lobby,” Dijkhof said.

It is not often that former politicians lend themselves to the advertising industry. Hans Wiegel was hired by the National Vacancy Bank in 2002 to convince entrepreneurs to take the step to the internet. The voice of the VVD celebrity was heard in ten commercials on the radio. Ten years ago, his former party colleague Rita Verdonk showed off in a promotional commercial for health checks via a German body scan.