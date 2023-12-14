It has already failed twice, but now PVV member Martin Bosma hopes to be elected as Speaker of the House. To defeat challenger Tom van der Lee (GroenLinks-PvdA) on Thursday, the votes of VVD and NSC will be decisive. But there are doubts among those factions as to whether Bosma, with his controversial views, is suitable.
Jan Hoedeman
