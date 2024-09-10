Vuosaari murder | The preliminary investigation was completed: the suspect in the murder of his baby did not let the aid providers in

Vuosaari murder|The child died of malnutrition and dehydration. The emergency center had been called about the crying child and the neighbor offered help, the police say.

Police does not consider the explanations of the mother suspected of the murder of the baby who died in Helsinki’s Vuosaari to be credible. During the interrogations, the mother gave some kind of explanation about the causes of death. According to the police, the motive of the suspected murder is still unclear.

The police suspect that the woman murdered her child under one year old in Helsinki’s Vuosaari in May-June. The woman was 40 years old at the time.

Next, the case goes to the prosecutor, who decides whether or not to press charges.

Eight a month-old baby died of malnutrition and dehydration. The mother and child lived together, and the mother called 911 on June 12. According to the police, the baby had already been dead for days.

The last time the child was seen alive was on May 23. At that time, according to an outsider, the baby looked healthy.

According to the police, the neighbors had previously noticed the child crying and notified the emergency center. The neighbor had also come to offer his help at the end of May. According to the police, the suspect’s friend had been at the door, but the suspect had not let him in.

The mother was arrested as a suspect with probable cause shortly after the investigation began. He was released at the beginning of August, but was imprisoned again in September by the decision of the Court of Appeal.