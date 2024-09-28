Vuosaari | A historic building was taken over in Vuosaari – “I hope nothing irreversible happens”

Vuosaari|The Kulosaari mansion is also occupied. The city plans to evict the squatters at some point.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Wikström’s villa in Vuosaari has been taken over by the Makamik collective and young artists. The villa is historic and partially protected, which worries the city’s technical director Kari Pudas. In the spring, the Makamik collective took over the Kulosaari mansion, which is still occupied.

Town’s Wikström’s villa in Kallahdenniemi in Vuosaari has been seized. The villa has been taken over by the anarchist Makamik collective and a group of young artists for the weekend art event.

Technical Director of the City of Helsinki Kari Pudas heard about the seizure on Saturday from the media. He is concerned for the historic building. The villa, completed in 1917, is partly protected.

“There is some concern about the building heritage. It’s a historic building, so I hope nothing irreversible happens.”

The city is selling the villa, which means that the squatters will have to be removed at least at some point in time, according to Pudas. However, on their Instagram account, the takers say that the art event in question will only last for a weekend.

The villa has previously been used, among other things, as a children’s camp center. No use has been found for it anymore, so the city plans to sell it.

Pudas is not aware that the city has yet been in contact with the invaders.

In spring the same Makamik collective took over the one located in Kivinokka, Helsinki Kulosaari mansion. The mansion is still occupied, and based on the collective’s Instagram account, workshops are organized there, among other things.

According to the city’s information, it is the only occupied property in Helsinki, apart from Wikström’s villa, which is now occupied.

According to Pudas, the city plans to remove squatters from the Kulosaari manor on some schedule. So far, there have been discussions with them, but no agreement has been reached. The occupiers have not agreed to leave.

In the spring, on the other hand, the students took over Meilahti manor. From there the conquerors eventually was evicted with the help of the police, because the city’s goal was that the new owner could start operations in the property during the summer. Emptying the property with the help of public authorities is always the last option, says Pudas.

Pudas according to estimates, houses are occupied in Helsinki every year.

The city’s approach to squatting is double-edged.

“The city always strives to understand civic activism, but with the means of encouraging democracy. Taking the property as your own is wrong,” says Pudas.

The city has hundreds of empty buildings. Finding a new owner often takes time and changes of ownership can be long processes.

“We are trying to speed up the city’s sales process so that there are as few empty premises as possible,” says Pudas.

In addition, the city plans to increase the security of vacant properties.

The first to tell about the seizure of Wikström’s villa MTV News.