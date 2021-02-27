How to counter financial monsters weighing several billion dollars, which ignore borders and often benefit from the leniency of governments? For ten years or so, trade unionists and researchers have been working on the subject, while recognizing the difficulty of the exercise: to date, there are no ready-to-use miracle solutions. On the other hand, avenues for reflection abound.

Modify the remuneration method

“There are a lot of things to do, which range from the most ‘soft’ measures to the most radical, warns Fabien Foureault, a sociologist specializing in LBOs (takeovers of companies by debt). To begin with, we should increase the transparency of funds, and modify the method of remuneration of their employees and managers: today, this remuneration is largely indexed to the amount of capital gains realized during the resale of companies that they control. This allows them to build fortunes very quickly: some fund managers are listed among the richest bosses on the planet. Instead, their compensation should be linked to the long-term performance of the acquired companies… ”

“Deflate” the bubbles

This simple measure (yet ardently fought by the funds and their lobbies) would obviously not be enough to limit the influence of the financial giants. The sociologist also pleads for an attempt to “deflate” the bubbles created by LBOs: how many companies bought by debt have ended up on their knees, unable to repay their drafts? This uncontrolled indebtedness ultimately favors the takeover of companies by vulture funds. “Hence the interest in imposing debt thresholds on funds not to be exceeded,” continues Fabien Foureault. Basically, the idea would be to set debt ratios, that is, an amount of debt compared to equity or operating income of the company. This measure was taken at European level, but it is not binding. “

Put an end to tax loopholes

The sociologist also recommends putting an end to the myriad of tax loopholes on which financiers today thrive. In fact, mechanisms allow funds that acquire a business by LBO to deduct the interest on the loan from the profits made… therefore to reduce the amount of corporation tax paid by the group. Other tax loopholes make it possible to reduce the taxation on capital gains on disposal.

Promote Scop

Historically, the practice of LBO was introduced in France in the mid-1980s, with the claimed ambition of facilitating the take-over of companies by their own employees, especially when the directors retired. In practice, obviously, this legalization has above all opened the door to investment funds, which saw it as a means of making their market. The collective LBO, created in 2006 and bringing together trade unionists (CGT, CFDT, CGC, etc.) and researchers, proposes to take the original ambition literally. This would be to allow employees who wish to buy out companies, but in the form of Scop, a much more democratic model than a traditional company, because (in theory) associating all employees in decision-making and guaranteeing a more equitable sharing of the profits made.

Create a public banking center

Finally, it is essential to think about other methods of financing companies. Rather than turning to the financial markets, the latter should rely on real public financing structures. For years, the CGT (like other organizations such as the PCF) has been campaigning for the creation of a public banking pole. “The main question is that of supporting the development of the company over time, as opposed to the strategy of private equity funds (private equity), which seek to emerge after a few years with more – important value, writes the LBO collective. This objective is incompatible with a real long-term industrial strategy. “

So many measures that have little chance of eliciting the support of the current power. “We have no illusions about the government in place,” confirms Philippe Matzkowski, former CGT delegate and co-founder of the LBO collective. But we must work today to build a balance of power within society, by associating union representatives, politicians, citizens… ”

The collective should also relaunch a media campaign around investment funds in the coming weeks.