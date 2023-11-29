In a match with two completely different faces, PSV took a big step towards the knockout phase of the Champions League on Wednesday evening. For an hour, Peter Bosz’s team seemed to be on a hopeless mission against FC Sevilla. But after a red card for the Argentinian Lucas Ocampos, the match turned completely upside down and PSV, with newfound energy, managed to turn a 2-0 deficit into a victory: 2-3.

PSV was looking forward to the match against Sevilla with a lot of confidence. Especially with the feeling that the club was finally, after eight years, going to qualify for the last sixteen of the Champions League again. Yet things threatened to go wrong again in Seville. Despite the good result, the way in which PSV played football for an hour in southern Spain, against a team that was at the bottom of the group with two points, will worry Bosz in particular.

PSV is untouchable in the Eredivisie, without losing points after thirteen games. Defensive vulnerability, previously often a shortcoming of Bosz’s attacking playing style, is hardly noticeable on the Dutch fields. Apart from the first half in the home match against Ajax, PSV looks solid at the back.

A different PSV is visible in the Champions League: lost 4-0 at Arsenal, narrowly 2-2 at home against FC Sevilla. Thanks to a hard-fought victory over Lens (1-0), after a draw earlier in France, PSV suddenly had a good starting position after four games. With a victory in Seville, Bosz’s team would, with a bit of luck, even have qualified for the next round of 16. And a victory in Seville, that had to be possible.

The Sevilla that PSV met at the beginning of October was already a team that was struggling. So difficult that soon after the draw in Eindhoven (2-2), the Spanish club decided to replace coach José Luis Mendilibar with the Uruguayan Diego Alonso, unknown in Europe.

The direct fighting football that Sevilla played on behalf of Mendilibar has largely disappeared under Alonso, who does value ball possession and positional play. But in terms of results, it turned out to be a waste of iron: of the eight matches that Sevilla played since the arrival of Alonso, it only managed to win the cup match against a sixth division team.

Yet PSV was not involved for more than an hour. The famous pillars of the Eindhoven team – midfielders Jerdy Schouten and Joey Veerman, attackers Hirving Lozano, Luuk de Jong and Johan Bakayoko – they walked lost on the field.

Impulse from substitutes

Sevilla tried to make the play from the kick-off – and PSV gave the opponent plenty of room to do so. Sometimes consciously, waiting for a wrong pass from Sevilla that could initiate a dangerous counter. Usually by accident, due to carelessness on the Eindhoven side.

For example, from goalkeeper Walter Benítez, who after about ten minutes simply pushed the ball into the feet of Seville winger Lucas Ocampos. He ruined the opportunity, just as striker Youssef En-Nesyri also ruined a big chance. Moments later it was scored, when 38-year-old Sergio Ramos was able to walk in a free kick unhindered.

PSV was very lucky to reach halftime with a small deficit. Midfielder Djibril Sow scored from a quick counter that left the PSV defense completely open, but the goal was disallowed due to handball. Then striker Youssef En-Nesyri headed the ball hard onto the crossbar. In short, it was chaos at the back at PSV, the likes of which we have hardly seen under Bosz. PSV was only dangerous through Hirving Lozano’s shot.

Whatever Bosz said at halftime, it did not bring order to the organization. Within a minute and a half, striker Youssef En-Nesyri found himself alone in front of goalkeeper Benítez after a quick combination: 2-0.

And then, there was red for Sevilla striker Lucas Ocampos – due to a second yellow card for a stupid tackle on substitute Yorbe Vertessen. And everything was different. PSV regained their confidence and started to storm the Seville goal, which they had hardly come close to before.

It was the substitutes who led the way and forced Sevilla to their knees. First midfielder Ismael Saibari, who beautifully curled a cross from Vertessen into the top corner. Then an own goal after a header by Vertessen. And in injury time, the young American Ricardo Pepi headed PSV to ecstasy with his first goal in the Champions League.

Bosz will be happy with the resilience of his team, and especially with the impetus that came from his substitutes. Because PSV’s regular eleven looked powerless and vulnerable against Sevilla for a long time. Feyenoord coach Arne Slot must have seen that too. PSV has to visit De Kuip on Sunday.

That’s a worry for later. If Arsenal win against Lens on Wednesday evening, PSV is assured of the eighth finals, otherwise it will have to be secured in the last match at home against Arsenal.