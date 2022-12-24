Pope Francis, the highest leader of the Catholic Church, said this Saturday (Dec.24, 2022) that “the main victims of human voracity are always the most vulnerable”🇧🇷 In his speech, the pontiff said that he thinks in particular of the “children devoured by wars, poverty and injustice”🇧🇷

“And the main victims of human voracity are always the fragile, the vulnerable. […] I am thinking above all of children devoured by wars, poverty and injustice. But it is precisely there that Jesus comes, the baby in the manger of discarding and rejection.”said during the traditional mass on Christmas Eve, in St. Peter’s Basilica, in the Vatican.

During his homily, Pope Francis spoke about poverty. He said that Jesus Christ didn’t make many speeches about poverty, but, “but he lived it, in all its depth”.

“Brothers, sisters, at Christmas, God is poor: charity is reborn”he declared.

This was the 10th celebration of the pontiff’s Christmas Eve Mass. He took over the Catholic Church in 2013.

On December 18, Pope Francis said he had a letter of resignation ready in case he had sudden health problems that left him “disabled” for the function.