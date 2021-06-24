The fourth vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera. Marshal / EFE

The Council of Ministers approved this Thursday the reduction of the VAT on electricity from 21% to 10% and the suspension of the electricity generation tax to mitigate the impact of the sharp rise in the price of electricity on the market on the electricity bill. wholesaler. The Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, has assured at a press conference that these fiscal measures will lower the bill by more than 10% for domestic consumers. His department calculates that the VAT reduction will mean a saving of six euros per month for an average household —36 euros until the end of the year—, while the suspension of the generation tax will imply a reduction of between 2% to 3% for the domestic consumers, from 3% to 6% for SMEs and medium-sized companies, and close to 6% for large industry.

Both measures will be temporary. The reduction in VAT will be applied until the end of the year to consumers with contracted power of up to 10 kilowatts (kW) – almost all households – provided that the average monthly price of the wholesale electricity market is above 45 euros per megawatt / hour (MWh). The reduced rate of 10% will remain for severe vulnerable consumers until the end of the year, regardless of the power they have contracted or the fluctuation of prices. The generation tax, which levies 7% on electricity production – a tax paid by companies, but which affects the receipt – will be suspended for three months.

“It must be taken into account that the average power contracted by domestic consumers is around 4.1 kilowatts. Therefore, practically all Spanish households will benefit ”, Montero pointed out in reference to VAT. According to the Government’s calculations, there will be more than 27 million homes, the self-employed and companies that will benefit from the measure – 97.5% of all households and 72.5% of the electricity supply contracts of companies and businesses -; severe consumers number more than 612,000 households.

Montero has also detailed the impact on public income: “The reduction of VAT is going to save families around 857 million euros.” The minister added that the impact of this reduction will not affect public accounts in its entirety in 2021, since the last months of the year are attributed to the year 2022. “There will be a real impact in 2021 of 566 million.” The suspension of the generation tax will reduce the collection by about 400 million, but will have a neutral effect on the deficit.

Consumer associations consider that the measures adopted only represent a patch that does not solve the structural problems of the market. In this way, both Facua and the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) have expressed themselves. Both ask to undertake a major reform to end the overpayment of certain technologies – a measure in which the Government is working -, as well as to maintain indefinitely the reduced VAT on electricity supply.

The Minister of Finance has indicated that the reduction of the value added tax has been communicated to Brussels – which is closely monitoring Spain as it considers that it makes excessive use of reduced VAT rates – and that it will be reviewed at the end of the year to analyze its impact and eventual prolongation. In addition, he recalled that the expert committee for tax reform, which will have to present its conclusions at the beginning of next year, is reviewing the entire tax system.

Precedents

The Government had already suspended the generation tax at the end of 2018, for six months, with the aim of alleviating the burden of the electricity supply for the consumer’s pocket. Then, prices in the wholesale market had broken the barrier of 70 euros per MWh, high levels and still well below current levels, which have been at highs for weeks and threaten to remain throughout the year: on Wednesday Last week the average price of MWh stood at 94.63 euros, the third highest mark in history and the highest in the surrounding countries.

The Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, insisted this Thursday that this strong increase in electricity prices in the market is mainly due to exogenous elements. “There are certain circumstances that exceed the ability of the Government to act,” he said in reference to the rising cost of gas and CO₂, which travels above 50 euros per ton. “The set of electricity markets in Europe are experiencing similar prices,” he added. “It is a complicated situation at a difficult time to relaunch the economy, and that is why we have to be very aware of the impact on consumers and we think that it was essential to alleviate that electricity bill through fiscal measures.”

Ribera recalled that these additional short-term measures are in addition to others of a structural nature in which the Government is working, aimed at mitigating the impact of the ups and downs of the market on the electricity bill. One of them is the National Fund for the Sustainability of the Electricity System, with which it will extract the cost of the premiums for renewables from the electricity bill with the aim of reducing the bill by 13% in the next five years. It has also just launched a draft law limiting the carbon dividend from non-emitting plants, especially nuclear and hydroelectric plants. “Our effort and priority has been since June 2018 to work on structural measures related to energy, because we are convinced that it is not possible to be successful without addressing the underlying problems of a system that must necessarily evolve”, summarized the minister.