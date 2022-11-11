Settlement of uncontacted indigenous communities, in Loreto (Peru). Melissa Medina

His name is Christian Pinasco, he is an engineer and has a mission: to mobilize the population of Loreto, an Amazon region in eastern Peru that extends over a monstrous area of ​​368,000 square kilometers, in a fight against the PIACI law, which recognizes life of indigenous peoples in isolation in the region and proposes the creation of intangible reserves for their protection.

For Pinasco, these towns do not exist in Loreto. “The PIACI [Pueblos indígenas en situación de aislamiento y contacto inicial] they are a farce to create children’s reserves to the detriment of the development of our region”, comments the president of the Coordinator for the Development of Loreto (CDL), a civil institution that promotes the repeal of these laws, and that is promoting a media campaign, to through television advertisements broadcast on public channels and social networks, with the idea that the laws that protect these towns will only slow down the productive development of Loreto.

This is an Amazon region bordering Ecuador, Colombia and Brazil that occupies almost 30% of the national territory. However, for millions of Peruvians who live in cities on the coast, more than a thousand kilometers away, it is a distant and inhospitable territory. This mistaken idea of ​​a distant and uninhabited jungle has historically caused the cities of the Amazon to be viewed with indifference by a State incapable of serving a multilingual, culturally heterogeneous and atomized population in a territory as extensive as it is rugged. According to a multidimensional poverty estimate by the Peruvian Foreign Trade Society (ComexPerú) carried out in 2021, Loreto is the department with the most people with multiple deficiencies (60.8%) in areas such as education, health and access to services. in the country.

The most vulnerable populations in the Loreto Amazon are precisely the indigenous peoples in a situation of isolation, which is why they are in a state of great health, territorial, sociocultural and demographic vulnerability in the face of potential contact with the outside population. In order to protect these populations, for decades various international organizations and indigenous associations have promoted specific policies and a regulatory framework that guarantees their survival and respects their decision not to maintain contact.

For Christian Pinasco, however, these are nothing more than lies. Even, when confronted with studies carried out by independent institutions that certify the existence of these peoples in the region, the president of the CDL is skeptical. “(If PIACI existed in Loreto) it could be demonstrated through drones, satellites and concrete, conclusive evidence, and not with stories and tales that are told by NGOs, which have very particular interests in generating backwardness and underdevelopment in Loreto”, he refers.

However, international specialists contradict this position and highlight the rigor of the recognition process that follows each file that proposes the existence of these peoples in Peru. So far, at least six have been identified in the Loreto region. “Peruvian legislation is more rigorous than in many other countries such as Brazil, Ecuador and Colombia, where only one study (prepared by the governing body) is enough to confirm or rule out the presence of peoples in isolation,” explains an expert from the NGO Amazon Conservation Team who, for security reasons, requested not to reveal his name. “In Peru, on the other hand, two reports made by independent organizations are necessary, which are presented before a Multisectoral Commission. That gives greater confidence to these investigations and the legislation that is created around them.”

For Dulhy Pinedo, director of the sector program IV of the General Directorate for the Rights of Indigenous Peoples of the Ministry of Culture, the position of Pinasco and the CDL is not only malicious and denotes a great ignorance of the stages that comprise the process that determines the existence or not of peoples in isolation, but that it is dangerous. As he explains, the six requests for the creation of Indigenous Reserves in Loreto that are currently being processed “had all the environmental, anthropological and legal conditions to determine that these peoples exist,” evidence that was verified through “monitoring, visits to field, and interviews with people from surrounding communities”.

“It is unfortunate to hear this type of speech that generates disinformation and that harms the protection of people who cannot even defend themselves or speak for themselves,” says Pinedo. “The worst thing is that these speeches have an echo in the local government. Instead of sitting at a table looking for alternatives to strengthen the economic opportunities of indigenous communities, we are in the midst of a campaign that seeks to ignore the existence of the most vulnerable peoples in the nation.

Up in arms

With just two years of foundation, the CDL has managed to carve out a space for itself in the media sphere of Iquitos, the capital of Loreto, and establish a close relationship with the regional government and the College of Engineers of Loreto, which on several occasions have accompanied its pronouncements and announcements. But the impetus of the CDL has gone beyond the limits of the region, to the point that some of its members, including Pinasco, make official visits to the Prime Minister of the Republic, Aníbal Torres, as well as to congressmen from various parties. parliamentary

Although the sources consulted are careful to indicate what could be behind the CDL, they all agree that there are strong logging and business interests in the area associated with highways and land trafficking, as well as the oil lobby, which has two lots superimposed on the areas of the Napo-Tigre Indigenous Reserve.

Pablo Chota Ruiz, secretary general of the Regional Organization of the Indigenous Peoples of the East (ORPIO), who has been fighting for the creation of the Napo-Tigre Indigenous Reserve for 19 years, believes that there are extractive companies that promote the idea of ​​the non-existence of peoples in isolation to continue operating in the areas they inhabit. “They seek their personal interest and do not think about these brothers who live in and through the forest, and who are the most vulnerable population in our nation. Anthropological studies have already demonstrated the existence of these peoples in this area in multiple ways, and it is the task of the State to protect our isolated brothers,” says Chota.

Although the CDL states that it is not linked to any political party or to any extractive activity, Pinasco comments that the organization has launched the ‘Translated Amazon’ project, in which businessmen are urged to come out and defend their activity. “We want the gentlemen who have been harmed by the closure of the oil activity to come out and expose their problems,” he says.

Along these lines, Renzo Piana, executive director of the Institute for the Common Good – IBC, an NGO that works with indigenous communities, believes that the influence of the CDL and its campaign can escalate to a national dimension. “I am concerned because I see that the denial of the existence of the PIACI in Loreto has all the potential to escalate throughout the Peruvian Amazon, and little by little deny the collective rights of indigenous peoples, to their territory, to an identity, etc. ”, explains Plana.

However, for Piana it is curious that the CDL promotes the development of Loreto by appealing to extractive activities, when it is proven that the environmental and social impact they have had on indigenous communities has been negative. “There are many cases in which logging has violated the rights of native communities and has ended up impoverishing them,” says Piana, who sees other development mechanisms that can reduce environmental damage. “Loreto should think more as a region and as a society in the conservation of its forests and in the sale of carbon bonds as sources of income.”