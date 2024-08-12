PCWorld: Millions of AMD CPUs at Risk of Hack

IOActive specialists have found a dangerous vulnerability associated with AMD processors. This reports PCWorld edition.

The vulnerability, dubbed Sinkclose, allows an AMD Ryzen processor to run unverified code in system management mode. An infected PC is extremely difficult to “cure” — according to experts, even reinstalling the OS does not help. According to experts, almost all AMD Ryzen series processors, i.e. millions of units, are at risk of being hacked.

The authors of the report specified that the vulnerability allows bypassing all known security systems, including BIOS and UEFI. Researcher Enrique Nissim described an extremely complex technical process associated with clearing the memory of an infected PC. Nissim emphasized that a computer hacked with Sinkclose is “easier to throw away than to restore.”

AMD said that they are aware of the problem. The corporation also noted that they have already told technical specialists about options for eliminating the system breach.

According to journalists from PCWorld, the good news is that in order to attack a PC using Sinkclose, a hacker must gain access to the system at the kernel level. “The bad news is that kernel-level vulnerabilities are quite common these days,” concluded media journalist Michael Kreider.

