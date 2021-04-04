Most (60 percent) of the most popular Android applications have at least one vulnerability, Synopsys found. This is stated in the material of Izvestia.

On average, each such program has 39 information security problems. In total, the company discovered 3,137 unique vulnerabilities. They can potentially lead to leakage of confidential data.

According to the company, vulnerabilities appear in applications as a result of developers using fragments of open source code, which are written a long time ago, but continue to be used in their original form to this day.

Nikolay Anisenya, head of the mobile application security research group at Positive Technologies, explained that developers often use open source code because it saves companies time and money, as well as avoids programming errors.

Sometimes vulnerabilities are not deliberately caught in old codes, since verification is an expensive procedure that not every development company can afford.

Earlier it was reported that a dangerous application for Android smartphones stole user data. The company’s specialists discovered malicious software on the network that was disguised as an Android service. In fact, the application is a Trojan that accepts commands from a specific hacker server. The task of the program is to get the maximum amount of data from a compromised device.