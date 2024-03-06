A far-left group that calls itself “Vulkangruppe” claimed responsibility for the arson attack on the electricity grid near Berlin that caused the Tesla factory in Grünheide to stop production. “Today we sabotaged Tesla”is the message released yesterday by the Vulkangruppe.

Tesla sabotage

The name of the group had already surfaced in the past in an attack against the electricity supply of the Tesla construction site in 2021. The plant was evacuated. The fire on a pylon in the Goßen-Neu Zitta area occurred yesterday morning shortly after 5 am caused a power outage in the entire surrounding area, also blocking the factory's power.