La Spezia – The Vulcano ship of the Navy set sail last Wednesday from the port of Al Arish in Egypt with on board 60 Palestinians, including 20 children injured victims of the war in the Gaza Strip and 40 of their relatives, will arrive in the port of La Spezia on Monday morning. The Prefecture of La Spezia communicated this in a note. The Gaslini hospital in Genoa will welcome four children with various problems, transport will see the protagonists of an inter-ministerial task force in collaboration with the International Red Cross. The pediatric institute “thanks the Genoese who are calling to offer clothes and toys”.

The Liguria Region is on the field in the control room together with the Prefecture of La Spezia and the government bodies for the reception of the 60 Palestinians. In addition to the hospitalization of the children, four at Gaslini while others will be transferred to other regions, a coordination plan was necessary reception for families. The Region has therefore involved the Community of Sant'Egidio, Caritas, Arci and the Federation of Evangelical Churches, to guarantee concrete help to families. Civil Protection will take care of the transport of 5 children from Liguria to the hospitals in Milan for the necessary care, others to the Meyer pediatric hospital in Florence.

“The ports of Liguria are always ready to collaborate with the Government. The crisis in the Middle East affects us closely, not only from an economic point of view, but also and above all human – comment the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti and the councilor to the Civil Protection Giacomo Giampedrone – We immediately moved to guarantee assistance and coordination among the interlocutors involved in the disembarkation operations. Collaboration with the Third Sector, but also with our Civil Protection and our healthcare is very important”. “The healthcare system too – adds the regional councilor for Healthcare Angelo Gratarola – is ready to welcome the small patients coming from the Strip of Gaza through the great skills of the Gaslini Institute within an already well-established civil protection framework”.