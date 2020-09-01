D.The left front tire of my car suddenly lost air. I must have got into a big nail somewhere, as the tire dealer I trust tells me. Then a new tire will probably be due, so my assumption. Absolutely not, that can be mended, says the dealer: The hole is filled with rubber, then has to be “baked” for a good hour over high heat, then I’m allowed to drive again.

Rainer Hank Freelance writer in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

In a world where it’s not even worth changing the battery of a computer, let alone darning socks, are tires being mended? My amazement was great, and so was my luck. Because in order to plug such a hole, the workshop needs a “vulcanizer”. And that is one of the professions that are dying out, says my dealer. The young people have lost interest in it, long training periods, modest salaries, a lot of bad chemistry: “Vulcanizing means the treatment and processing of rubber that is mixed with sulfur and heated,” as it says in the official description of the Federal Employment Agency . I can well understand that the number of apprentices is declining. If you have a car, it would be better to use a mechatronics technician or something like that, to pretzel a brisk Mercedes at AMG or to rave about Ferrari customers. But plug holes with rubber and sulfur?

In fact, jobs are disappearing all the time. The vulcanizer is not even at the top of the list of endangered professions: bell founders, plasticizers, concrete block and terrazzo manufacturers or roofers specializing in thatched roof technology will disappear from our everyday lives even faster. My uncle Hugo was a bank clerk at Dresdner Bank in Stuttgart in the sixties. His most important job was to count the money his customers brought him so that it could get into their account. Uncle Hugo had a rubber thimble (red or green with little knobs) to make sure that he didn’t accidentally slip two hundred-mark notes for one. These thimbles are still available at Amazon today, the set of ten for 10 euros 30.

I always imagined Uncle Hugo’s job to be dead boring, he himself was satisfied. From returning from the war to retiring sometime in the 1970s, he stayed true to his profession. Money counters have not been needed for a long time, it has been automated. And if at some point the cash disappears completely, these machines are no longer needed.

The “secretary” is upgraded to “assistant”

Endangered professions are a good reason to think about progress. If things go well, the old job can be enriched with new requirements; Labor market experts call the “substitutability potential”: The “secretary” today does not need any shorthand knowledge because the superior no longer calls for “dictation”. Instead, the job was upgraded to “assistant” and she or he was given the office organization. Somebody has to host the Zoom conferences, which – so you hear – older bosses find it difficult to pack.

However, technical progress cannot always be cushioned so easily and with a gain in prestige. A few years ago, we were startled by a study by Oxford scientists Frey and Osborne who – roughly – predicted that digitization would destroy every second job – including a whole range of demanding jobs. The algorithm handles the tax return of a medium-sized company like the construction financing of an average building owner faster, more reliably and more cheaply than humans.