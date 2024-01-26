From the newsroom with Reutersi From the newsroom with Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-reuters/ 01/26/2024 – 10:56

Vulcabras, owner of Olympikus and operator of the Under Armor and Mizuno brands in the country, announced on Thursday night, the 25th, that it intends to carry out a primary public offering of at least 250 million reais, which could reach double this amount depending on the investor demand, according to a relevant fact disclosed to the market.

According to the company, the “potential” offer has investment commitments equivalent to up to 252 million reais, of which up to 175 million are related to the controlling shareholder at a price of 18.50 reais per share. Vulcabras shares closed the day before at R$19.86.

The proceeds from the offering will be used to pay dividends and reinforce cash, the company stated. The company hired banks BTG Pactual, Itaú BBA, Santander Brasil and XP Investimentos to advise on the offer.

Despite the definitions of the size of the offer, investment guarantees and contracting by banks, Vulcabras stated that “no definitive decision regarding the effective realization of the potential offer or any operation of this nature was taken by the company”.

At the opening of trading this Friday, the 26th, the company's shares (VULC3) showed a drop of 4.78%, quoted at R$18.91 at around 10:55 am.