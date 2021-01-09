Paco Lopez, Levante coach, has given the list of summoned to face Eibar tomorrow, at 2:00 p.m., in the Ciutat de València. The main novelty is the return of Nikola Vukcevic. Malsa and Rochina have also entered the call.

Footballers who are still convalescing due to injury are Bardhi and Campaña, in addition to Róber Pier and Vezo, still without the negative for Covid-19. In addition, the Galician central is sanctioned. The homegrown players Pedraza, Giorgi and Sevikyan complete the call.

The complete list of summoned is the one formed byr: Aitor, Koke, Cárdenas, Son, Coke, Miramón, Postigo, Duarte, Toño, Clerc, Pedraza, Radoja, Vukcevic, Melero, Malsa, Rochina, Giorgi, Sevikyan, De Frutos, Morales, Roger, Dani Gómez and Sergio León .