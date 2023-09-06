Filippo Ganna dominated the Valladolid time trial, 25.8 kilometres, the only individual time trial of this edition of the Vuelta. The 27-year-old Piedmontese from Ineos-Grenadiers stopped the clock at 27’39”. In second place was Remco Evenepoel: the 23-year-old Belgian of Soudal-Quick Step, reigning world champion, finished 16” behind Ganna. A small revenge for Filippo, who in the World Time Trial Championship in Scotland had been beaten by Evenepoel by 12″. Third place for Primoz Roglic, the Slovenian of Jumbo-Visma who finished 36″ behind Ganna. Comment from Ciro Scognamiglio, in the studio with Antonino Morici