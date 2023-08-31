Sepp Kuss, the 28-year-old American of Jumbo-Visma, won the sixth stage of the Vuelta, 183 km from La Vall d’Uxiò to Pico del Buitre, by gap – after a long breakaway in which he detached all his fellow adventurers. second finish of the race. Kuss is the key man of the Dutch team, already fundamental in 2023 for the success of Roglic’s Giro and Vingegaard’s Tour. Lenny Martinez, the 20-year-old Frenchman from Groupama who is the new leader of the race, finished second at about twenty seconds. Behind, the fight between the big names after the attack of Primoz Roglic, who arrived with Jonas Vingegaard while Remco Evenepoel broke away but limited the damage. The Jumbo-Visma duo arrived together at the finish line at 2’52”, Juan Ayuso a few seconds later, while Evenepoel finished 31” behind Roglic and Vingegaard. In the news, several withdrawals due to crashes are worth mentioning: Andrea Bagioli, Lorenzo Milesi (the first leader, on Saturday in Barcelona) and the Australian Jay Vine.