Sam Bennet (Bora Hansgrohe) won the first stage of the 143.9km Vuelta San Juan. In the sprint, the Irishman, in his sixtieth career victory, preceded the Dane Michael Morkov (Soudal-Quick Step) and the Italian Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech). Sixth place for Elia Viviani, seventh for Peter Sagan. A fraction that saw the Italian Manuele Tarozzi, 24 year old from the Green Project, great protagonist. First in a breakaway in a group that even reached 10 units and then in a two-man attempt together with the Argentine Velardez, caught up 20 km from the finish. Behind Bennett. Tomorrow, Monday, second stage: Valle Fertil-Jachal of 201.1km.