Vuelta Rankings: Remco remains the leader and Buitrago left the Top 10

The Australian Kaden Groves won the fourth stage of the Tour of Spain, this Tuesday in Tarragonaahead of the Colombian Juan Sebastian Molano.

The fraction ran between Andorra La Vella and Tarragona, with a route of 184.6 km.

the belgian Remco Evenepoel he remained the leader of the race and Santiago Buitrago, affected by a fall near the finish line, dropped out of the Top 10 of the general classification.

Now, the best placed Colombian is Diego Camargo, in box 27, more than two minutes behind Evenepoel.

Classifications of the Tour of Spain

Stage



1. Kaden Grooves (Alpecin) 4h 5 min 41 sec

2. Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE) mt

3. Edward Theuns (Trek) mt

4. Milan Menten (Lotto) mt

5. Dries van Gestel (Totalenergies) mt

6. Orlis Aular (Caja Rural) mt

General



1. Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step) 12h 48 min 52 sec

2. Enric Mas (Movistar Team) at 5 seconds

3. Lenny Martínez (Groupama-FDJ) at 11 seconds

4. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) at 31 seconds

5. Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 33 seconds

6. Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 33 sec

7. Romain Bardet (DSM) at 35 seconds

8. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) at 37 seconds

9. Juan Ayuso (UAE) at 38 seconds

10. Marc Soler (UAE) at 42 sec

The Colombians



27. Diego Camargo (EF EasyPost) at 2 min 20 sec

32. Einer Rubio (Movistar Team) at 2 min 48 sec

33. Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain) at 2 min 57 sec

37. Egan Bernal (Ineos) at 3 min 46 sec

47. Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 6 min 40 sec

119. Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE) at 22 min 46 sec

