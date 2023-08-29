Wednesday, August 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Vuelta Rankings: Remco remains the leader and Buitrago left the Top 10

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 29, 2023
in Sports
0
Vuelta Rankings: Remco remains the leader and Buitrago left the Top 10

Close


Close

Remco Evenepoel

Remco Evenepoel

Remco Evenepoel

This is how the race remained after the fourth stage, in which Juan Sebastián Molano was second.

The Australian Kaden Groves won the fourth stage of the Tour of Spain, this Tuesday in Tarragonaahead of the Colombian Juan Sebastian Molano.

The fraction ran between Andorra La Vella and Tarragona, with a route of 184.6 km.

the belgian Remco Evenepoel he remained the leader of the race and Santiago Buitrago, affected by a fall near the finish line, dropped out of the Top 10 of the general classification.

See also  Egan Bernal: the great silent work that puts him in the spotlight of the Tour of Spain

Now, the best placed Colombian is Diego Camargo, in box 27, more than two minutes behind Evenepoel.

Classifications of the Tour of Spain

Stage

1. Kaden Grooves (Alpecin) 4h 5 min 41 sec
2. Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE) mt
3. Edward Theuns (Trek) mt
4. Milan Menten (Lotto) mt
5. Dries van Gestel (Totalenergies) mt
6. Orlis Aular (Caja Rural) mt

General

1. Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step) 12h 48 min 52 sec
2. Enric Mas (Movistar Team) at 5 seconds
3. Lenny Martínez (Groupama-FDJ) at 11 seconds
4. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) at 31 seconds
5. Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 33 seconds
6. Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 33 sec
7. Romain Bardet (DSM) at 35 seconds
8. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) at 37 seconds
9. Juan Ayuso (UAE) at 38 seconds
10. Marc Soler (UAE) at 42 sec

The Colombians

27. Diego Camargo (EF EasyPost) at 2 min 20 sec
32. Einer Rubio (Movistar Team) at 2 min 48 sec
33. Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain) at 2 min 57 sec
37. Egan Bernal (Ineos) at 3 min 46 sec
47. Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 6 min 40 sec
119. Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE) at 22 min 46 sec

See also  Egan Bernal, 'without mincing words', shares his great dream in the Vuelta a España

SPORTS
with AFP

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Vuelta #Rankings #Remco #remains #leader #Buitrago #left #Top

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
JBS is responsible for moving 2.1% of GDP and promoting 2.7% of jobs in the country

JBS is responsible for moving 2.1% of GDP and promoting 2.7% of jobs in the country

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result