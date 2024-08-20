For the first time in this Vuelta, the peloton will enter the Spanish borders and the riders will feel it too. The fourth stage features a number of very tough climbs and offers the first uphill finish. The start in Plasencia is at 13:27 and the riders are expected 170.5 kilometers further at around 17:30 at the top of the Pico Villuercas, a climb of the first category.

