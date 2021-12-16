Jumbo-Visma’s leader Primoz Roglic won the last three editions of the Vuelta. The upcoming Vuelta a España will have 21 stages, with nine high-altitude finishes. The sprinters get six chances and there is only one individual time trial.

Utrecht was also supposed to be the starting place of the Vuelta last year, but that was canceled due to corona. “We are finally returning to Utrecht, Breda and Den Bosch, without losing an ounce of our enthusiasm,” said Vuelta director Javier Guillen. “In a special year, in which all grand tours officially depart abroad, we are looking forward to an unforgettable official start in an authentic cycling paradise like the Netherlands.”