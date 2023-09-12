Now Sepp Kuss believes it, and it couldn’t be otherwise. The leader’s jersey can give you wings in a grand tour and this is precisely the case for the 28-year-old American from Jumbo-Visma: “I’m starting to get used to the lead in the Vuelta, I’ll play my cards until the end in Madrid.” With 6 stages to go, Kuss has a 1’37” lead over Primoz Roglic and 1’44” over Jonas Vingegaard, the teammates he worked for at the Giro (Roglic) and the Tour (Vingegaard). For now he has shown no signs of slowing down: no team has won the 3 grand tours in the same season, no rider has won a grand tour in the year in which he raced all three. Kuss can make history, in the meantime after the second and last day of rest the Vuelta starts again immediately with an uphill finish (4.9 km at 8.5%) but the wait is above all for the arrival at high altitude on the Angliru Wednesday. The Asturian mountains are considered among the hardest in Europe.