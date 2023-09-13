Danish Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) won the sixteenth stage of the 78th Vuelta a Espana, a short stage with a final garage ramp, along the 120 kilometers from Liencres Playa to Bejes. The winner of the Tour de France preceded the New Zealander Finn Fisher Black (UAE Team Emirates) at the finish line by 43″ with the Dutchman Wouter Poels (Bahrain Victorious) third at 49″. The American Sepp Kuss (Jumbo Visma) falters, but retains the red jersey. Now his lead over Hamlet’s compatriot has dropped to 29″ with the third Vespone, the Slovenian Primoz Roglic, at 1’33”. Followed by the Spaniards Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates), fourth at 2’33”, and Enric Mas (Tram Movistar), fifth at 3’02”.

Following the script now in use, the full throttle start quickly led to the formation of a group of 10 pacesetters: the Danish Andreas Kron (Lotto Dstny), the Italians Samuele Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan), Matteo Sobrero (Team Jayco AlUla) and Andrea Piccolo (EF Education Easy Post), the Belgian Louis Vervaeke (Soudal Quick Step), the Australian Kaden Groves (Alpecin Deceuninck), the French Romain Grégoire (Groupama FDJ), Paul Lapeira (AG2R Citroën) and Romain Bardet (DSM Firmenich ) the latter accompanied by his teammate, the British Max Poole. This attempt did not find the blessing of the group who did not give him space, reabsorbing the breakaway with less than 70 meters to go from the finish. After another 20 kilometers of anarchy, six were trying their luck: the repeat offenders Groves and Poole together with the Italian Mattia Cattaneo (Soudal Quick-Step), the Dutchman Julius van den Berg (EF Edcuation Easy Post), the Frenchman Nicolas Prodhomme (AG2R Citroën) and the Spaniard Joel Nicolau (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA). This second attack lasted slightly longer than the first, managing to at least resist until the points finish in Unquera where Groves collected precious points for his green jersey.

The escapees were caught under the banner of minus 10 at the finish line. After which the Jumbo Visma took command of the operations, significantly increasing the speed. With 3,900 meters to go, surprising his opponents and perhaps even his teammates, Vingegaard set off in Tour de France mode. The only one to try to resist the shot of the Fisher King was Fisher – Black while everyone, including Roglic and Kuss, seemed to be in difficulty. Like a cat who, after having joked about it, puts an end to the agony of the poor little mouse, Jonas achieved the day’s success with negligible ease, giving a smile to his team on a day made dramatic by the accident, fortunately without serious consequences, of Nathan Van Hooydonck.

Tomorrow, barring any sensational surprises, we will know the name of the winner of the Vuelta 2023. In fact, the seventeenth stage from Ribadesella to Alto de Angliru will take place, as short, with just 124 kilometres, as it is intense. Preceded by Alto de la Colladielia and Alto del Cordal, the bogeyman of Asturias, with its 12 kilometers with an average gradient of 10% and the infamous 24% section, will issue a probably definitive and unappealable sentence.