The Colombian Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) won the twelfth stage of the 78th Vuelta a Espana along the 150 kilometers that led from Olvega to Zaragoza ahead of the green jersey Kaden Groves and the Dutch Boy Van Poppel (Intermarchè Circus Wanty). The general classification is almost unchanged with the American Sepp Kuss (Jumbo Visma) in the red jersey with a 26” advantage over the Spanish Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates). The Belgian Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quickstep) keeps the third position at 1’09”, followed by the Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma), fourth at 1’32” thanks to the bonus won today at the flying finish line, with the young Frenchman Lenny Martinez (Groupama FDJ) fifth at 2’02”.

What characterized a fraction that promised to be insipid was the escape of the couple formed by the Spaniard Abel Balderstone (Caja Rural Seguros) and the Dutchman Jetse Bol (Burgos BH). Setting off immediately after the start, the two traveled in love and harmony for 100 kilometres, kept under control by the peloton who never gave them more than a two-minute margin. At the moment when the reabsorption was about to take place, Bol with a last sprint covered another five kilometers solo, thus guaranteeing himself the prize for the most combative of the day. Once the peloton regrouped, Groves took first place at the flying finish line of Gallego at minus 25, preceding Roglic who thus recovered four seconds in the standings. The approach to the sprint foreshadowed an easy trio by the Australian with Alpecin Deceuninck taking control of operations at minus two. Groves, however, was unexpectedly closed at three hundred meters coinciding with the slight curve that led to the final straight. The UAE took full advantage of this unexpected event with Nelson Oliveira launching Molano towards victory.

Tomorrow the queen stage of this Vuelta will take place, the one that could give a turning point, perhaps decisive, to the standings. There will be only 135 kilometers of the thirteenth stage that will bring Magic from Formigal Huesca to the summit of the legendary Col du Tourmalet in French territory. Scattered along the course, runners will find four GPMs. At the start there will be the Puerto de Portalet, a third category climb at the top of which you will enter France. A descent of 30 kilometers will lead to the entrance to the Col d’Aubisque, six and a half kilometers at an average gradient of 7% with a peak of 13% in the finale, Especial category roughness. The subsequent dive will be followed by the Col de Spandelles, a first category GPM of 10 kilometers at 8% with bonus seconds as a reward for reaching the summit. At this point, there will be just over 50 kilometers to go to the finish line. The first 15 will be downhill, followed by the same number on a slight slope. After that, the last 19 will remain, at 7% but with double-digit peaks, which will end at the 2,115 meters of the Col du Tourmalet: the symbolic mountain of the Tour de France, lent tomorrow to the Vuelta.