The Dutch Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) won, at the end of a tight sprint, the twentieth stage of the 78th Vuelta a Espana which led from Manzanares El Real to Guadarrama along 208 kilometers of continuous ups and downs. The former squire of Chris Froome preceded an irrepressible Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quickstep) and the Spaniard Palayo Sanchez (Burgos BH) in the sprint, thus giving the fighting Iberian continental team a prestigious placing.

The arrival of the three tenors in an embrace marked the end of hostilities, if there ever were any, in the Jumbo Visma household. Tomorrow Sepp Kuss will celebrate his first personal victory in a grand tour after the six that he gave to his two captains in the last four years. Behind the Durango rider, the winner of the Tour de France, the Danish Jonas Vingegaard, will come second at 17″ while the winner of the Giro d’Italia, the Slovenian Primoz Roglic, will be third at 1’08”. Only on the occasion of the 1989 Tour de, the one Greg Lemond snatched from Laurent Fignon by a paltry eight seconds, with Pedro Delgado third, did the last major stage race of the season present a podium made up of the annual winners of the three grand tours. However, the record obtained by Jumbo Visma this year is unprecedented, and could remain unique forever: a team capable of winning the Giro, Tour and Vuelta with three different riders.

Today’s stage followed the now consolidated script of a group of riders, 31 in this case, who took off and quickly gained on the platoon of the men in the classification. In the end the pacesetters’ advantage exceeded 10 minutes. With Evenepoel already secure in the polka dot shirt, there wasn’t even a battle on the GPMs. The stage victory, in the end, was the only coveted goal of the day with the astute Poels who outwitted a perhaps already satisfied Remco.

Tomorrow the Vuelta ends with the final 101 kilometer carousel through the streets of Madrid. We will leave at the end of the day from the Hipódromo de la Zarzuela to arrive just before sunset at the Paisaje de la Luz in the heart of the Spanish capital.