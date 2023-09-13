The Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) won the seventeenth stage of the 78th Vuelta a Espana, the highly anticipated stage which, in just 124 kilometres, led from Ribadesella to the summit of the Alto de Angliru, with a final ascent of 12 kilometers to 10%, including a cursed trait at 24%. The Olympic time trial champion preceded his teammate Jonas Vingegaard in the red jersey in the sprint, Sepp Kuss taking third place, 19″ behind the Basque Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious). The general classification is shortened in a diabolical way with the American retaining the red jersey by just eight seconds over the winner of the Tour de France while the champion from Trbovlje consolidated his third place by closing in on 1’08” behind the man from Colorado. Behind the three Vesponi, another trio, all Spanish, fight for fourth position with Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates), 4’00” from the leader, who must defend himself from the attacks of Landa, who rose to fifth position at 4 ’16” and Enric Mas (Tram Movistar), sixth at 4’30”.

The inevitable frenetic first hour of racing led to the formation of a group of 11 attackers as follows: the Italian Mattia Cattaneo with his captain Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick Step), the other Italian Lorenzo Germani (FDJ), the Australian Jarrad Drizners (Lotto Dstny), the Spaniard Jorge Arcas (Movistar), the French Larry Warbasse and Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R), Paul Ourselin (Total Energies), Kevin Ledanois (Arkea Samsic) and Romain Combaud (DSM), the latter accompanied by his teammate, the Australian Chris Hamilton. A subsequent acceleration by the Bergamo driver shattered the peloton, leaving the Quick Step duo alone in the lead to try out the upcoming Trofeo Baracchi. Evenepoel conquered the two GPMs of Alto de la Colladielia and Alto del Cordal, expanding his lead in the climbers’ ranking. Cattaneo, meanwhile, had broken away at the foot of the second climb, just over 25 kilometers from the finish line, leaving Remco with a margin of almost three minutes over the group, led by Jumbo Visma.

It was Bahrain Victorious who also led the dance on the Anghiru with Evenepoel who was caught at minus six just when the slope began to rise. Damiano Caruso imposed a high pace which caused a drastic selection at the end of which only six riders remained in the lead: the three tenors of the Jumbo with three companions from Ragusa, Landa, Wouter Poels and Santiago Buitrago. Roglic started at minus two and quickly moved under Vingegaard while Kuss gave in slightly and was caught again at 1,500 meters by Landa. It is probable that the return of the Basque allowed the rider from Durango to save the red jersey, allowing him to recover a few precious seconds on his two captains.

Tomorrow will be the turn of the eighteenth stage along the 179 kilometers that will take the runners from Pola de Allande to La Cruz de Limares with 4,500 meters of altitude difference and five GPM. After 30 kilometers without difficulty, the group will encounter the Alto de las Estacas, a second category climb, which will be followed by the much more challenging Puerto de San Lorenzo. After a long descent and the summit of Alto de Tenebredo, we will arrive at the grand finale with the double ascent to Puerto de la Cruz de Linares. It will not be a day for the faint of heart.