The Australian Kaden Groves (Alpecin Deceunick) won the final stage of the 78th Vuelta a Espana, from the Hipódromo de la Zarzuela to the Paisaje de la Luz in the heart of Madrid, preceding the Italian Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) at the end of 101 kilometres. ) and the German Nico Denz (Bora Hansgrohe). The final general classification gives the American Sepp Kuss (Jumbo Visma) the red jersey ahead of his two teammates: the Danish Jonas Vingegaard, second at 17”, and the Slovenian Primoz Roglic, third at 1’08”. 10 years after Chris Horner’s victory, an American wins the Spanish race again.

The race that has just ended will be remembered for two records that can never be beaten, and difficult to equal, in the history of contemporary cycling. Jumbo Visma, in its last season of sponsorship, managed not only to win the three major stage races but, in accomplishing this feat, achieved it with three different riders. After the photo finish success of the Slovenian Primoz Roglic at the Giro d’Italia, at the end of the dramatic head-to-head on Monte Lussari with the Welshman Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), and the emphatic encore of the Dane Jonas Vingegaard at the Tour de France, it is came the victory of the one who had been the great architect of these two successes. It is worth remembering that, thanks to Kuss, Roglic, from 2019 onwards, has won the Vuelta three times in addition to this year’s Giro while a large portion of Vingegaard’s double in the last two Tours is due to the tireless rider from Durango. At the moment, this success may seem like an Oscar awarded to his career. I suspect, however, that the 2023 Vuelta will not remain the only major stage race won by the man from Colorado.

The single-colour podium of the Vuelta, made up of the three winners of the 2023 grand tours, is another record that can never be beaten. It had previously only happened in 1989, the year of the Tour stolen by Greg Lemond from Laurent Fignon, that the podium of the last grand tour summarized the result of the three great stage races. The Parisian, in fact, saw the Giro-Tour double taken away by just eight seconds with Pedro Delgado, winner of the Vuelta, at the time it was raced in early May, third in Paris.

There was much discussion about the decision of the Dutch squadron, on Wednesday evening after arriving on Anghiru, to freeze the ranking, effectively marking the end of the race. It’s not the first time something like this has happened and it won’t be the last either. At the 2012 Tour de France, Chris Froome, clearly stronger on the climbs, had to stop himself from attacking his teammate Bradley Wiggins, destined by team orders to win in Paris. In this case, the situation was even more delicate as three riders were involved instead of two. At the end of a triumphal experience in the world of cycling, Jumbo Visma has wisely decided to avoid bloodshed. Furthermore, the choice of the yellow and black team must also be evaluated from a future perspective. In a month Roglic will turn 34. Next year the champion from Trbovlje could decide to favor the defense of the Olympic time trial title over the grand tours. Therefore, I wouldn’t be surprised in 2024 to see Kuss captain the Giro against Tadej Pogacar, Vingegaard attempt a hat-trick at the Tour and the Slovenian aim for a couple of classics in the spring before focusing on the Olympic Games and, subsequently, the Vuelta.

Meanwhile, hats off to the greatest team in major stage races in the history of cycling.