The Belgian champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quickstep) won by detachment the fourteenth stage of the 78th Vuelta a Espana, the last Pyrenean stage, along the 156 kilometers from Sauveterre-de Béarn to Larra-Belagua. The Flemish thus redeemed, at least symbolically, the dramatic crisis of yesterday in which he reached the finish line at the top of the Tourmalet with a gap of 27’05”. Behind the winner of the Vuelta 2022, 1’13” behind, was the other great protagonist of the day, the Frenchman Romain Bardet (Team DSM Firmenech), while the Belgian Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto Destiny) came in third place ) at 6’37”. Unchanged, in the name of the Jumbo Visma trinity, the general classification sees the American Sepp Kuss in the red jersey with an advantage of 1’37” over the Slovenian Primoz Roglic and 1’44” over the Danish Jonas Vingegaard. Followed by the Spaniards Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates), fourth at 2’37”, and Enric Mas (Tram Movistar), fifth at 3’06”.

As expected, after yesterday’s disasters, today’s stage followed the predicted disjointed trend. After the usual first hour at full speed, a breakaway of 24 riders took off. The group, having verified the absence of ranking men, let go with UAE Emirates and Bahrain Victorious who supported Jumbo Visma in dictating a pace that was little more than bland. The passage over the Col de la Houcére, the first Especial category GPM after 50 kilometres, provided a first indication of the future developments of the day with Evenepoel taking precious points away from the Australian Michael Storer (Groupama FDJ), eager to regain possession of the jersey climber leader polka dot taken from him by Vingegaard on the Tourmalet.

The oceanic got up again after the passage to the summit but this did not happen to Remco and Bardet, third at the top, who staged a small Pyrenean Baracchi on the descent. The Puerto de Larrau, the second difficulty of the day, saw the advantage of the leading tandem widen more and more. Among the men in the ranking, Ayuso attempted to put the three tenors in difficulty with a couple of shots, but was repelled without major problems by the Jumbos. At the top of the GPM, Evenepoel moved ahead of Bardet with Storer third but a distant second. The millennial thus took over the polka dot shirt of the leader of the climbers. At this point the race crystallised, although Bardet became increasingly passive in the leading duo. On the Puerto de Belagua, the last ascent of the day, nothing happened until, four minutes from the finish, Evenepoel was left alone, more due to the Frenchman’s failure than his sprint. Remco thus achieved his second victory in this edition of the Vuelta, melting into a long liberating cry whose meaning would require the Pythian’s interpretation of the oracle of Delphi. After 8’22” the group of the best arrived at a pace that was little more than touristy.

Tomorrow the fifteenth stage will take place, a prelude to the second rest day. The runners will pedal for 159 kilometers from Pamplona, ​​capital of the autonomous community of Navarra, to Lekunberri, the finishing point already in 2020 when Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) won. Despite the little energy left, there will be ground for those who have no interest in the general classification to battle. There will be two GPMs, not particularly demanding: the Puerto de Lizarraga, third category, after 60 kilometres, and the Puerto de Zuarrate, second category, to be tackled twice, after 120 and then after 150, reaching the top just under nine kilometers from the finish line. It’s easy to foresee that a small group emerging from the members of a large breakaway during the day will compete for the victory.