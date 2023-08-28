The Belgian Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quickstep) won the third stage of the 78th Vuelta a Espana da Súria up to Arinsal in the principality of Andorra along 159 kilometers which included the first real bumps of this edition. The time trial world champion preceded by one second the winner of the Tour de France, the Danish Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma), with the golden boy of Iberian cycling, Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates), who conquered the third place . Remco added to the day’s success also the conquest of the red jersey. Now, in the general standings, the young Fleming is five seconds ahead of the Spaniard Enric Mas (Team Movistar) with the twenty-year-old Frenchman Lenny Martinez (Groupama FDJ) third at 11”.

With the sun finally shining on the race, there was a crackling start in which the day’s breakaway was struggling to materialize. Finally, after almost 50 kilometres, the following nine runners took off: the Eritrean Amanuel Gehbreigzabhier (Lidl Trek), the French Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies), the Argentine Eduardo Sepulveda (Lotto Dstny), the Italian Damiano Caruso and the German Jasha Sütterlin (Bahrain Victorious), the other Teutonic Lennard Kämna (Bora Hansgrohe), a second blue Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroën), the Belgian Rune Herregodts (Intermarché Circus Wanty) and the Basque Jon Barrenetxea (Caja Rural Seguros). The attackers immediately took a discreet lead, passing to minus 80 from the finish, halfway through the stage, with an advantage of almost five minutes, a gap that dropped to three at the entrance into the territory of Andorra, 50 kilometers from the finish.

The long climb of Coll d’Ordino, in addition to recording the gradual reduction of the advantage of the fugitives, saw the leaders reduced to just three units with Sepulveda who conquered the GPM ahead of Caruso and Kämna. The platoon of the best, about forty strong, was passing a minute away. A reckless descent by the Ragusan, in which Sepulveda broke away, allowed him and the German to take the last climb with a 90-second advantage. At this point the situation crystallized, No one among the big names took the initiative. At minus four from the finish line, at the point where the climb became tough, the race of the classification men began under the impulse first of Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) and then of Sepp Kuss (Jumbo Visma). Kämna detached Caruso but, within less than a kilometre, both were engulfed by the platoon of classification men, now reduced to no more than 20 riders. Kuss’ work for his captains was frustrated by Evenepoel’s overbearing sprint at less than 200m from the final banner. Only Vingegaard tried, in vain, to oppose Remco who did the en plein, stage plus red jersey.

Tomorrow the fourth stage will take place, a stage dedicated to sprinters. We will leave from Andorra la Vella, capital of the principality, to arrive after 185 kilometers on the sea in Tarragona. The race will be mainly downhill, with a favorable altitude difference of 1,800 metres. Two small notches, both classified in the third category GPM, between minus 50 and minus 30 at the finish line shouldn’t prevent the arrival in the group sprint: the Alto de Belltall and the Coll de Lilla. Space for the sprinters, therefore, hoping for a good race from Alberto Dainese (Team DSM).