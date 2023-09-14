The Belgian Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick Step) won by detachment, in a decidedly emphatic way, the eighteenth stage of the 78th Vuelta a Espana, the 179 kilometer Asturian ride that took the riders from Pola de Allande to La Cruz de Limares, including 4,500 meters of altitude difference and five GPM. The time trial world champion preceded the stubborn Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) by 4’44” at the finish line with the Dane Andreas Kron (Lotto Dstny) third at 5’10”. Just one small but significant adjustment in the general classification with Sepp Kuss (Jumbo Visma) who pulled ahead of his teammate, the Danish Jonas Vingegaard, bringing his lead to 17”. The Slovenian Primoz Roglic completes the yellow and black trinity, confirming third at 1’08” from the Durango rider. Nothing happened in the all-Spanish fight for the back-up positions with Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) who retained fourth place at 4’00” ahead of Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), fifth at 4’16” and Enric Mas ( Tram Movistar), sixth at 4’30”.

Once the ritual skirmishes at the start were over, a group of 14 riders was formed in the lead: Evenepoel, Caruso, Kron, the winner of the Giro d’Italia 2021 Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), the Australian Jarrad Drizners (Lotto Dstny), the British Lewis Askey and the Italian Lorenzo Germani (Groupama FDJ), the other Italian Andrea Piccolo (EF Education Easy Post), the Iberian Imanol Erviti (Team Movistar), the English Max Poole (Team DSM Firmenich), the German Nico Denz (Bora Hansgrohe) and the French Paul Ourselin (TotalEnergies), Julien Bernard (Lidl Trek) and Hugo Hofstetter (Team Arkéa Samsic). Within half an hour the pacesetters had gained seven minutes on the group in holiday mode. Remco passed first on the Alto de las Estacas, strengthening his grip on the polka dot jersey. At minus 100 from the finish line at the entrance to the Puerto de San Lorenzo, the second GPM of the day, the fugitives had a ten minute lead. Being the first to reach the summit gave the winner of the 2022 Vuelta the climber ranking of this edition.

The third ascent of the day, Alto de Tenebredo, reduced the number of men in command to eight. Only Bernal, Caruso, Kron, Poole and Ourselin resisted Evenepoel’s continuous forcing, with Bernard and Piccolo who, after breaking away on the climb, managed to catch up on the descent. The margin of the attackers over the group of the best meanwhile rose to 12′. The first pass over the Puerto de La Cruz de Linares closed the game. Remco forced, taking away Caruso, Kron and Poole who, in turn, gradually gave way during the ascent. He continued to reign calm behind him. In practice the race ended here. Evenepoel continued his triumphal march, the Jumbo Visma made it clear that there would be no fratricidal fight at home and the Spaniards teased each other in vain with rose water shots. In short, all that was missing were the tarallucci and the wine.

Tomorrow it will be the turn of the nineteenth stage, a stage almost as flat as a billiard table, which is impossible in Spain. The riders will pedal 177 kilometers from La Bañeza to Íscar where there will be an inevitable group sprint.