Australian Kaden Groves (Alpecin Deceuninck) won stage five of the 78th Vuelta a Espana consisting of 186 kilometers that took riders from Morella to Burriana, also by the sea like Tarragona the day before. The sprinter from Queensland thus repeated the success of the previous stage by overtaking a tough Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), who unexpectedly ventured into the sprint, and the Belgian Dries Van Gestel (TotalEnergies). He extends in the general standings, thanks to the bonus achieved by winning the flying finish of Nules, the Flemish Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quickstep). Now the time trial world champion can boast a margin of 11” in the standings over the Spaniard Enric Mas (Team Movistar) with the twenty-year-old Frenchman Lenny Martinez (Groupama FDJ) third at 17”.

Great creativity would be required even from the most imaginative of writers to make today’s race exciting. The long escape of the Uruguayan time trial champion, Eric Antonio Fagundez (Burgos BH), was the only significant event. The South American, who set off after 20 kilometres, remained alone in the lead, with a maximum advantage of five minutes, for over 100. Then, on the only roughness of the day, the Collado de la Ibola, Fagundez was caught up and overtaken by Argentinian Eduardo Sepulveda (Lotto Dstny), eager to strengthen his polka dot jersey as leader of the climbers classification. At the end of the descent, the peloton regrouped at minus 40 from the finish line, proceeding quickly towards the inevitable conclusion in the sprint. Unlike yesterday, when the fall at 500 meters launched Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) forcing Groves into a complicated chase, today Alpecin Deceuninck controlled the situation perfectly, also managing to manage the unexpected leap from Ganna, l he was the only one to worry the winner who, with this second consecutive victory, significantly extended the points standings.

Tomorrow the race will be back to life with a decidedly interesting stage. The sixth stage will take the runners, through 183 kilometres, from La Vall d’Uixo to the Observatorio Astrofisico de Javalambre. After 40 kilometers there will be the third category GPM of Puerto De Arenillas which will be followed after a similar distance by that of Alto Fuente de Rubielos which will be overtaken at minus 100 from the finish. Even without specific roughness, the road will continue to climb and descend until minus 11 when the ascent to Pico del Buitre begins, with an average gradient of 8% and peaks of up to 16%, on the top of which the final banner will be placed. In 24 hours we should have clearer ideas about the fate of the Vuelta a Espana 2023.

