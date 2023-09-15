The Italian Alberto Dainese (Team DSM Firmenich) won the nineteenth stage of the 78th Vuelta a Espana in a sprint, along the 177 flat kilometers that took the riders from La Bañeza to Íscar. Behind the Paduan, at the end of an all-blue duel, was Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) who preceded the Dutch Marijn van den Berg (EF Education Easy Post). The fourth place of Davide Cimolai (Cofidis) completed a day with Italian tones. The general classification remains unchanged with Sepp Kuss (Jumbo Visma) in the red jersey with an advantage of 17″ over his teammate, the Danish Jonas Vingegaard, and 1’08” over the third tenor of the Vesponi, the Slovenian Primoz Roglic. Behind the yellow and black trinity, we find a second trio, all Spanish, made up of Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates), fourth at 4’00”, Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), fifth at 4’16”, and Enric Mas (Tram Movistar), sixth at 4’30”.

Today fully respected the interlocutory forecasts attributed to it. Shortly after the start, a quartet left: the French Clement Davy (Groupama FDJ), Paul Lapeira (AG2R Citroën) and Mathis Le Berre (Arkéa Samsic) with the Czech Michal Schiegel (Caja Rural Seguros). Without ever reaching a two-minute lead, the attackers led the race for 150 kilometres, with Davy who, thanks to a final effort, took the flying finish in Mojados ahead of the green jersey, the Australian Kaden Groves (Alpecin Deceuninck) .

Subsequently, a generous attempt by Samuele Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan) saw the rider from Castelfranco Veneto caught under the banner of minus 10 at the finish line. At this point, the sprinters’ trains entered the scene with Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) who splendidly piloted Ganna in a shooting position at minus 1,500. Precisely at that moment, the Alpecin train shattered with Groves ending up on the ground, fortunately without consequences. The Verbanese, for his part, started too long, allowing Dainese to easily overtake him in the last hundred metres.

Tomorrow the twentieth and penultimate stage will take place. It will run along the 208 kilometers from Manzanares El Real to Guadarrama. A stage with 10 GPM, all third category, which could have done damage at the start of the Vuelta. Tomorrow, however, unless the truce is broken at Jumbo Visma, there will be a breakaway of supporting players, perhaps animated by Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quickstep), to the disinterest of the men in the rankings, now projected towards the grand final in Madrid .

