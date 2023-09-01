The French Geoffrey Soupe (TotalEnergies) won the seventh stage of the 78th Vuelta a Espana from Utel to Oliva along 201 kilometers initially moved in the first half with the final part totally flat. The thirty-five year old from Viriat took the most important success of his career at the end of an anarchic bunch sprint in which the main sprinters lost their way. Behind the transalpine rider was the Venezuelan champion Orluis Aular (Caja Rural Seguros) who preceded the Belgian Edward Theuns (Lidl Trek). The general classification remains unchanged with the young Frenchman Lenny Martinez (Groupama FDJ) in the red jersey with the narrow advantage of 8″ over the American Sepp Kuss (Jumbo Visma) and a margin of 51″ over the third, the Spanish Marc Soler.

Nothing was expected from today’s fraction and so it was. Spaniards José Herrada (Cofidis) and Ander Okamika (Burgos BH) set up a long breakaway in which the peloton allowed limited space. Herrada got up at minus 60 from the finish while Okamika continued alone for another 20 kilometres. Then began the long preparation for the final sprint which was characterized by two crashes. The first, 12 kilometers from the finish, also involved the second in the standings, the American Kuss who, fortunately, promptly got up without consequences. Much more serious, unfortunately, was the second one at minus four, generated by a skid at the head of the group. The Dutchman Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) paid the price, forced to retire. It was precisely this incident that shuffled the cards in the avant-garde positions of the platoon, messing up the strategies of the sprinter teams and creating the conditions for Soupe’s improbable victory.

Tomorrow will be the turn of the eighth stage, a potentially intriguing stage with a good 3,500 meters in altitude. You will cycle for 165 kilometres, totally devoid of plains, from Denia to Xorret de Catì. After 20 kilometres, the runners will meet the Alto del Vall d’Ebo which will be followed by the Puerto de Tollos. Halfway through the route it will be the turn of Puerto de Benifallim which will be followed by a long descent and subsequent ascent towards Porto de Carrasqueta. Dulcis in fundo, the only GPM in the first category, the short and brutal Xorret de Catì, four kilometers with an average gradient of more than 11% with a maximum peak of 22%. After the summit there will be three kilometers to go before the final banner. The first two will be downhill but the last one will go up again.