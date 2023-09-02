Vuelta Espana 2023: eight riders for a Roja

The Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) won the eighth stage of the 78th Vuelta a Espana, the demanding stage, with an astonishing 3,500 meters of difference in altitude, which took the riders from Denia to Xorret de Catì through 165 kilometres, completely devoid of plains. The winner of the last Giro d’Italia preceded the Belgian champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quickstep) with the white jersey, the Spanish Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates), third. 2” behind came the other components of the decisive action of the day: in order, the Iberian Enric Mas (Team Movistar), the winner of the Tour de France, the Danish Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma), the Portuguese Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), the American Sepp Kuss (Jumbo Visma) and the other Spaniard Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates). The young Frenchman Lenny Martinez (Groupama FDJ), who started in the red jersey from Denia, suffered a gap of 1’10” at the finish line. The general classification begins to take on more defined connotations where Kuss rises to first position. The Durango rider can boast a margin of 43” over Soler with Martinez who dropped to third place one minute apart. After the Baharain Victorious duo, made up of Wouter Poels, fourth at 2’05”, and Mikel Landa, fifth at 2’29”, follow the other protagonists of today, enclosed in the space of 21 seconds between the sixth position of Evenepoel at 2′ 31” and the tenth by Ayuso at 2’52”.

The reading of the finish order and classification clearly explains how this year’s Vuelta is essentially a fight between the two great powers of world cycling: Jumbo Visma and UAE Team Emirates. Evenepoel, Mas and others will have a hard time inserting themselves into this titanic clash in which more and more riders will be used as chess pieces. This situation, especially with the Jumbo that wanted to keep the race closed today, prevented the day’s break from going through. A series of continuous upsets, in fact, had brought a well-matched quartet to the lead: the Ragusan Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious), the Spaniards Cristian Rodriguez (Arkea Samsic) and Oier Lazkano (Team Movistar) and the world champion of Florence 2013, the Portuguese Alberto Rui Costa (Intermarché Circus Wanty). With almost a three-minute lead at minus 30 from the finish, under normal circumstances, one of these pacesetters could be expected to take the win. The frenetic action of the Jumbo, however, drastically reduced the margin of fugitives who were absorbed to minus seven from the arrival at the entrance to the Xorret de Catì, a deadly four-kilometer garage ramp with an average gradient of 11% and maximum peak at 22%. It was Evenepoel, surprisingly, who took the initiative at the start of the climb. The rhythm marked by Remco put the red jersey Martinez in difficulty which, even if it broke away, did not drift. Halfway up the hill, 5,000 meters from the finish line, Kuss started. Thus was formed the squad of eight riders who would then fight for the day’s victory with Roglic who, after an exciting head-to-head, prevailed over Remco.

Tomorrow the ninth stage will take place, along the lines of today’s, albeit slightly less difficult. He will cycle from Cartagena for 185 kilometers to the summit of Collado de la Cruz de Caravaca. After a not too demanding initial phase, the runners will face the Puerto Casas de la Marina la Perdiz, after which they will be confronted with 100 kilometers of continuous ups and downs until the final ascent, the Alto Caravaca da la Cruz, decidedly more affordable than the steep final today.