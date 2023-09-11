Portuguese Alberto Rui Costa (Intermarchè Circus Wanty) won the fifteenth stage of the 78th Vuelta a Espana, a lively stage that took riders from Pamplona to Lekunberri across 159 kilometres. The world champion of Florence 2013 preceded the German Lennard Kämna (Bora Hansgrohe) and the Colombian Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) in a narrow sprint with the Belgian champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quickstep), fourth at 2″ , who recovered three minutes in the general classification. The latter, however, remains unchanged in the top positions with the American Sepp Kuss (Jumbo Visma) in the red jersey, followed closely by his two teammates: the Slovenian Primoz Roglic, second at 1’37”, and the Danish Jonas Vingegaard, third at 1’44”. Followed by the Spaniards Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates), fourth at 2’37”, and Enric Mas (Tram Movistar), fifth at 3’06”.

As was easily predictable, today’s stage had a crackling start with several escape attempts. Evenepoel attacked repeatedly until he managed, after 60 kilometres, to break away together with 11 other riders: Rui Costa, Buitrago, Kämna, the Spaniard Cristian Rodriguez (Arkèa Samsic), the German Nico Denz (Bora Hansgrohe), the Ecuadorian Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education Easy Post), the Australian Chris Hamilton (Team DSM Firmenech), the French Rudy Molard (Groupama FDJ), Kenny Elissonde (Lidl Trek) and Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroen) and the latter’s partner , the Italian Andrea Vendrame. Subsequently, the Danish Andreas Kron (Lotto Dstny), the Belgian Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin Deceuninck) and the Colombian Einer Rubio (Movistar) were added to the pacesetters, raising the number to 15. Remco’s presence in the breakaway facilitated the work of Jumbo Visma who left Alpecin, worried about a potential attack by the Flemish millennial on Kaden Groves’ green jersey, with the task of leading the group. The advantage, in any case, stabilized around three minutes.

In the meantime, Evenepoel consolidated the polka-dot jersey by passing first on both the Puerto de Lizarraga and the Puerto de Zuarrate, ignoring, however, the flying finish of Irurtzun. At the entrance to the second ascent to the Puerto de Zuarrate, Buitrago and Rui Costa started, onto which Kämna returned in the last meters of the climb. Everything happened on the descent. The German first separated the two opponents but then fell after making a wrong turn. Buitrago and Costa were once again alone in the lead. The two, however, began to argue, allowing Kämna to catch them under the banner of the last kilometre. Finally, Rui Costa, sensing Evenepoel’s imminent return, started long. Kämna and Buitrago delayed, allowing the Lusitanian to win the stage. The best platoon arrived without anxiety at three minutes.

Tomorrow marks the second day of rest which will precede the sixteenth stage scheduled for Tuesday 12 September. You will travel just 120 kilometers from Liencres Playa to Bejes with 2122 meters of altitude difference. The route will be a continuous up and down until within five minutes of the finish line when the final climb to Bejes will begin with an average gradient of 8% and peaks of up to 15%. The breakaway is a given, minus the fireworks among the men in the rankings.