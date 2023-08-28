Denmark’s Andreas Kron (Lotto Dstny) won the second stage of the 78th Vuelta a Espana, an undulating 181km stage from Mataro to Barcelona. The Scandinavian arrived alone at the finish line, located next to the Camp Nou, the stadium of the Blaugrana club, at the end of the Montjuic descent. The Australian Kaden Groves (Alpecin Deceuninck) took the place of honor, seven seconds behind, ahead of the Italian Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroen). The general classification changes, based not on the times recorded at the finish but on the passages at less than 9,000 meters, ie at the beginning of the final climb. This unusual fact is the result of the decision of the race direction which, due to adverse weather conditions, deemed it appropriate to neutralize the final stages of the race. All this brought Andrea Piccolo (EF Education Easy Post) to the red jersey. The 22-year-old from Magenta, considered by insiders to be the best Italian prospect for three-week races for the years to come, thus benefited from an unlikely situation, even if he deserves credit for having had the courage, at the his debut in a grand tour, to go on the attack, inserting himself in a breakaway from afar. Now, in the standings, the Lombard can boast a margin of 11” over today’s fellow adventurer, the Spanish Javier Romo (Astana Qazaqstan).

The troubled start of the Vuelta 2023, already marked by the inaugural team time trial held under the downpour, was consolidated by the incessant bad weather which forced the organizers to cut the aforementioned final part. Starting from Matarò, a breakaway of five riders took shape: the Italians Andrea Piccolo and Matteo Sobrero (Team Jayco Alula), the Spaniards Javier Romo and Joel Nicolau (Caja Rural Seguros) and the Dutch Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH). The quintet gained an almost three-minute lead over the peloton after 40 kilometers of racing. The margin dropped to two in the middle of the race while the winner of the last Vuelta, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick Step) was delayed in the peloton by a mechanical accident. Meanwhile, up front, Sobrero filled up at the GPMs, earning the right to wear the polka dot jersey of leader of the climbers tomorrow.

The return of the rain slowed down the pursuit of the peloton, initiating a series of crashes. Among these there were also illustrious ones such as those of the duelists of the last Giro d’Italia, Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), both of whom ended up on the ground by luck without serious consequences. These tumbles induced Jumbo Visma and UAE Team Emirates to improvise a running strike with a consequent drop in the pace of the hunt for the fugitives, very happy with what was happening behind them. Thus, despite losing Bol, Nicolau and Sobrero along the way, Piccolo and Romo kept two minutes at minus 40 from the finish, to all intents and purposes minus 31. A new crash, at minus 25, involved the captain of Bahrain Victorious, Santiago Buitrago, and the Lorenzo Milesi red shirt who thus greeted the symbol of command.

Piccolo and Romo continued in full accord thus managing to maintain an advantage of 17” when the minus nine crossed the finish line, enough to project them to the top of the rankings. Almost the whole group got up at this point, excluding about thirty riders who were fighting for the success of the day. Kron started a few meters from the brow, gaining enough advantage to only arrive at the finish line looking up in memory of his teammate Tijl De Decker, who passed away last Wednesday in training.

Tomorrow the third stage will take place which could give a first face to the standings. You will cycle for 159 kilometers from Súria to Arinsal in the principality of Andorra. The difficulties will be concentrated in the last 30 kilometers with the passage on the Coll d’Ordino at minus 21 from the finish which will be followed, after a long and steep descent, by the final ascent of the Arinsal where the final finish line will be set.