American Sepp Kuss (Jumbo Visma) won the sixth stage of the 78th Vuelta a Espana which ran through 183 kilometers from La Vall d’Uixo to Poco del Buitre. The rider from Durango preceded the twenty-year-old Frenchman Lenny Martinez (Groupama FDJ) by 26″ at the finish line, next to the Observatorio Astrofisico de Javalambre, with another transalpine, the veteran Romain Bardet (Team DSM Firmenich), who earned the third coin, 31” detached. The general classification comes out strongly revolutionized by this stage. In fact, Martinez went up in the red jersey and thus became the youngest leader in the history of the Spanish race, taking this record away from the legendary Miguel Indurain. Behind the Cannes champion, only 10” away, is today’s winner, Kuss, with the Spanish Marc Soler, third at 51”. The main favourites, collected in a handkerchief of a few seconds, are three minutes away from the top of the rankings.

Today’s stage lived up to expectations. A chaotic start recorded the very high average of 40 kmh in the first hour, despite the uphill road. After 60 kilometres, at the end of the descent of the first GPM of the day, the Puerto De Arenillas, a platoon of 42 riders formed in the lead, including decidedly interesting names such as Martinez, third in the general standings, Kuss, in the company of no less than three Jumbo, and Basque Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious). Quickly the leaders gained four and a half minutes on the group of big favourites. The second asperity, the Alto Fuente de Rubielos, skimmed off the fugitives, reducing their number to 19 who, however, brought their lead over the group in the red jersey to 5’19”. At minus 80 from the finish the margin rose to seven minutes. The conditions were being created for the classic trash can escape. Under the action of Lotto Soudal, the advantage dropped to five minutes at 50 kilometers from the finish and then further to 3’53” at minus 11, at the start of the final climb.

The price paid by the roja jersey was, however, very high given that the Wolfpack, in the pursuit, had disintegrated on the way. Meanwhile, in the group of pacesetters, Groupama took matters into their own hands by lining up Rudy Molard in front. Five kilometers from the finish, in front, Bardet, Kuss and Martinez started while, behind, Roglic and Vingegaard staged an Iberian version of the Baracchi Trophy, sending Evenepoel into crisis. 2,000 meters from the final banner, Sepp greeted the two Frenchmen, flying towards victory. In the meantime, Remco, after an initial moment of heeling, found his pace again, limiting the deficit from the Jumbo duo to half a minute. Martinez, with a small recovery in the last kilometer, managed to take the red jersey even if there is a strong, as well as legitimate, suspicion that the Jumbo may have deliberately avoided conquering the symbol of leadership.

Tomorrow, for the third time in four days, the race will return to the sea. The seventh stage from Utel to Oliva will measure 201 kilometers but will be one of the easiest of this edition of the Vuelta, destined for less than sensational surprises in a bunch sprint. The race, always tending downhill, will be moving for the first 114 kilometres. Then, once you have passed Valencia, the plan will take on the shape of a billiard table. Considering the difficulties awaiting the runners at the weekend, it could be a day of rest in disguise.