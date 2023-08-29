Australian Kaden Groves (Alpecin Deceuninck) won the fourth stage of the 78th Vuelta a Espana along the 185 kilometres, mostly downhill, from Andorra la Vella to Tarragona. The kangaroo, with the points forfeited today at the finish line, snatched the green jersey from the Italian Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroen). In the place of honor, overtaken in the last 25 meters by Groves, was the Colombian Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) ahead of the Belgian Edward Teuns (Lidl Trek). The general classification remains unchanged with the Flemish Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quickstep) in magla roja. The time trial world champion precedes the Spanish Enric Mas (Team Movistar) in the standings with the twenty-year-old Frenchman Lenny Martinez (Groupama FDJ) third at 11”.

After three decidedly eventful days for various reasons, today the race unfolded with the classic script of the stages destined to end with a group sprint. As soon as the checkered flag was lowered, a breakaway of three riders started: the Spaniards Ander Okamika (Burgos BH) and David Gonzalez (Caja Rural Seguros) and the Argentine Eduardo Sepulveda (Lotto Dstny). If for the two Iberians, coming from invited formations, it was a question of interpreting the role of animators of the race, for the South American runner the mission was well defined: to pass first on the two third-category GPMs, the Alto de Belltall and the Coll de Lilla, placed between minus 60 and minus 30 at the finish, so as to conquer the polka dot jersey of leader of the climbers classification. In the absolute indifference of the group, which granted the fugitives an advantage that never exceeded 100 seconds, Sepulveda’s operation was successful.

Resuming the escape 25 kilometers from the finish, the compact platoon marched at almost 60 kmh, thanks to the favorable slope. There was also the inevitable fall of the day at 3,600 metres, just before the neutralization came into force, with two illustrious victims, the Colombian Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorius) and the French Bryan Coquard (Cofidis). A skid at the head of the group 500 meters from the final banner left Molano alone in advance. The Colombian, forced to launch a long sprint, at first seemed able to prevail and then give in to the return of Groves.

Tomorrow will be the turn of the fifth stage, a photocopied fraction of today’s. There will be 186 kilometers that will take the caravan from Morella to Burriana, back to the seashore. A little more than 50 kilometers from the finish there will be a second category GPM to overcome, the Collado de la Ibola, which, however, does not seem selective enough to prevent a new general sprint.