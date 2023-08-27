The DSM Firmenich Team surprisingly won the first stage of the 78th Vuelta a Espana, a 14.5 kilometer team time trial held under a storm, in conditions bordering on the prohibitive, with start and finish in Platja del Somorrostro, a of the most famous beaches in Barcelona. Behind the Dutch team, separated by only 55 hundredths of a second, was Enric Mas’ Team Movistar who preceded a trio of teams, who arrived practically paired, separated by six seconds: the American EF Education Easy Post, the Soudal Quick Step by Remco Evenepoel and the French Groupama FDJ. Wearing the first red jersey today will therefore be the Under 23 time trial world champion Lorenzo Milesi.

Considering the strongly didactic character that a starter such as yesterday’s should have, the consequences on the future course of the race are likely to be much more lasting. The Ineos Grenadiers, which finished eighth 20″ from the winners, finished the race with only five riders due to a fall, which forced the Belgian Laurens De Plus to retire and a mechanical accident that left Filippo Ganna on foot. Even worse was the Jumbo Visma squadron, eleventh at 32”, which practically had to stop to wait for the winner of the Tour de France, Jonas Vingegaard, victim of a puncture.

Today the second stage will take place, the first in line, along the 181 kilometers that will bring the race back from Mataro to Barcelona. There will be four GPMs along the track, three at the start and one at the end, which should ensure an eventful fraction, albeit irrelevant in the long-term balance of the general classification. Probably the birth of a breakaway or the blow of a finisseur on Montjuic, the scene of Felice Gimondi’s conquest of the iris 50 years ago, located just three kilometers from the finish.