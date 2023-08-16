As predicted, Primoz Roglic’s Jumbo-Visma won the second stage of the Vuelta Burgos, 13.1 kilometers from Ona ​​to Poza de la Sal, closing his race with a time of 14’38” with an average of almost 54 seconds. For the 33-year-old Slovenian it is the first race after the victorious Giro d’Italia, to refine the preparation in view of the Vuelta which starts on the 26th from Barcelona. In the team time trial, second place at 19″ for Movistar and third at 30″ for Bora-Hansgrohe. Then fourth the Bahrain-Victorious of Damiano Caruso at 31”, fifth the Uae-Emirates at 34”. The Hungarian Attila Valter is now leading the general classification, with Roglic fourth. Thursday the third stage measures 183 km: departure from Sargentes de la Lora, arrival in Villarcayo.