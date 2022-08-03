Jumbo-Visma never ceases to amaze. After the Tour triumphs with Jonas Vingegaard, the Dutch team continues its streak of success. In the second stage of the Vuelta Burgos – Vivar del Cid-Villadiego of 158 km – hat-trick for the “hornets”. Everything is decided at the last kilometer when the Jumba is pulling for the sprinter Dekker. His fall breaks the group and leaves the three companions alone in command. Success for the Dutch Timo Roosen ahead of Edoardo Affini and the Australian Chris Harper. In the standings the Colombian Buitrago confirms himself as the leader of the race. Tomorrow third stage, Quintana Martin Galindez-Villarcayo of 156 km.