It is known that one of the main characteristics of Primoz Roglic is to present himself perfectly prepared for appointments. And the 33-year-old Slovenian of Jumbo-Visma confirmed it once more today at the Vuelta Burgos, his first round after the victorious Giro d’Italia: Roglic signed the third stage of the Spanish race, 183 km with the finish line in Villarcayo after the ascent of Picon Blanco, beating Vlasov, Adam Yates and Howson in a narrow sprint, with the first pursuers at 1’07”. With only two stages left to go, Roglic is also leading the standings: an ideal preparation in view of the Vuelta of Spain, which will begin on Saturday 26 August and in which he, with Vingegaard and Evenepoel, will be among the men to beat.