The Slovenian champion prevails in the second stage ahead of Mas and Buitrago. In the women success for Balsamo in the first stage of the Valenciana

He wins on the dirt road, dominates by breaking away when the finish line is still many kilometers away. He enjoys “mocking” his teammates in the sprint. Tadej Pogacar is the extraterrestrial of world cycling and he proved it again today. In the second stage of the Vuelta Andalucia the Slovenian won again. In the 156km fraction from Diezma-Alcalà La Real, the UAE Emirates champion got the better of a small group formed by Mas, Buitrago, Landa and Carlo Rodriguez with Lorenzo Rota sixth at 17”.

Algarve — Magnus Cort Nielsen (Ef Education EasyPost) won the second stage of the 186.3km Vuelta ao Algarve Sagres-Alto de Foà and is the new leader of the race. A sprint to the photo finish in front of the Belgian Van Wilder (Soudal-Quick Step) and the Belgian Rui Costa (Intermarché). On the final climb that brought the riders to the finish line, an excellent performance for Nicola Conci (Alpecin-Deceuninck) who finished in 7th place while Filippo Ganna (Ineos) stayed with the leaders up to 1 km from the finish before pulling away slightly and finish in 20th place 7” from the winner. See also Colombian fights for gold in the youth boxing world

Women — From the track to the road Elisa Balsamo doesn’t stop. After the two European medals (silver with the quartet and bronze in the American paired with Vittoria Guazzini), the 24-year-old from Piedmont won the first stage of the Valencian Week (Tavernes de la Valencia-Sagunt of 119 km). The Trek Segafredo rider preceded the Finnish Henttala and the American Labecki in the sprint.

February 16 – 5.27pm

