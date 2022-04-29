Saturday, April 30, 2022
Vuelta a Romandía: stage for Patrick Bevin, Einer Rubio, best Colombian

April 29, 2022
Tour of Romandy

Return to Romandy.

This Friday the third stage was played.

Patrick Bevin won the third stage of the Tour of Romandie, disputed this Friday with start and finish in Valbroye, after 165 kilometers, after which the best Colombian is Einer Rubio.

