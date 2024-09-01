ANDSpaniard Pablo Castrillo (Kern Pharma) won this Sunday in the 15th stage of the Vuelta a España, finishing at the top of Cuitu Negru, in Asturias (north), achieving his second partial victory in the current Spanish round, which continues to be led by Ben O’Connor.

The best Colombian in the general classification is now Nairo Quintana (Movistar), who is in 30th place, more than 53 minutes behind.

2024 Vuelta a España classifications

Stage 15 (Infiesto and Cuitu Negru):

1. Pablo Castrillo (ESP/EKP) the 142.9 km in 3 h 45:51

2. Aleksander Vlasov (RUS/RBH) at 12

3. Pavel Sivakov (FRA/UAD) at 31

4. Enric Mas (ESP/MOV) at 1:04

5. Primoz Roglic (SLO/RBH) at 1:04

6. Mattias Skjelmose (DEN/LTK) at 1:09

7. Richard Carapaz (ECU/EFE) at 1:13

8. Sepp Kuss (USA/TVL) at 1:22

9. Mikel Landa (ESP/SOQ) at 1:27

10. David Gaudu (FRA/GFC) at 1:37

11. Ben O’Connor (AUS/DAT) at 1:42

Overall classification of the Vuelta a España

1. Ben O’Connor (AUS/DAT) 60h 19:22

2. Primoz Roglic (SLO/RBH) at 1:03

3. Enric Mas (ESP/MOV) at 2:23

4. Richard Carapaz (ECU/EFE) at 2:44

5. Mikel Landa (ESP/SOQ) at 3:05

6. Florian Lipowitz (GER/RBH) at 4:33

7. David Gaudu (FRA/GFC) at 4:39

8. Carlos Rodríguez (ESP/IGD) at 4:40

9. Mattias Skjelmose (DEN/LTK) at 4:51

10. Pavel Sivakov (FRA/UAD) at 5:12

The Colombians

30. Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) at 53:19

33. Harold Tejada (Astana) at 55:40

37. Einer Rubio (Movistar) at 1h 06:14

41. Daniel Martínez (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) at 1h 15:04

88. Brandon Rivera (Ineos Grenadiers) at 2h 16:15

117. Alejandro Umba (Astana) at 2h 53:06

