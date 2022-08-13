Saturday, August 13, 2022
Vuelta a España: the second Colombian for the race is confirmed

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 13, 2022
in Sports
Juan Sebastian Molano

Colombian cyclist Juan Sebastian Molano (d), from the Emirates team, achieves victory.

Colombian cyclist Juan Sebastian Molano (d), from the Emirates team, achieves victory.

The UAE Team Emirates announced its roster for the last of the three big of the year.

Sergio Higuita He was the first Colombian confirmed to run the 2022 edition of the Back to Spain, which will begin next Friday in Utrecht (The Netherlands) and will end on September 11 in Madrid.

Higuita was included in the Bora-Hansgrohe payroll, which also includes Ian Hindley, the Giro d’Italia champion, candidate for the title in the Spanish round.

This Saturday, the UAE Team Emirates announced his payroll for the race and there appears the second Colombian to be confirmed: it is Juan Sebastian Molano.

The Colombian sprinter will be the bet of the UAE for the stages in massive arrival. It is his third participation in the Iberian round, in which he has not achieved victories.

Juan Sebastian Molano
Photo:

Tour of Sicily Press

The UAE candidate for the general classification is the Portuguese Joao Almeida, who will run this test for the first time in his career, although he has already had two Top 10 finishes in the Giro d’Italia: he was fourth in 2020 and sixth in 2021. This year he dropped out.

Ratified: Pogacar will not be in the Vuelta

As planned, the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar He will not be in the Vuelta, despite the fact that he was initially part of his calendar.

Tadej Pogacar
Photo:

Marco Bertorello. AFP

After finishing second in the Tour de France. Pogacar will focus on the closing of the season in the Cycling World Championships and in the Giro de Lombardía, in which he will defend the title.

SPORTS

